Goa BJP today took strong objection to the fact finding report over desecration of religious structures published from the House of Goa Church. Terming the report as an effort towards polarising votes, BJP Legislator Nilesh Cabral said he will write to the Church to take due care over contents published from Church. “I will personally write to the Church to ensure such defamatory articles are not published. They should take care,” he said. Cabral said issues should be taken up but not in defamatory way. “It is sheer nonsense, ” he said referring to the offensive remarks in one of the magazines. “Archbishop should look into it,” Cabral added.