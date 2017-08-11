Golden opportunity to learn the art of Bonsai from

Basic to Advanced!

The workshop will conducted by

Bonsai Master Veer Choudary …

For more info Call 9822133359

No hidden agenda !

Oscar Silveira of Green Vision, is organizing a workshop on the ‘Basics of Bonsai’

The workshop will be held in two batches of 12 participants each, will teach basics of Bonsai – how to start, what are the initial steps, how to take care, nutrients needed etc.

The training will be held on four Sundays of every alternate month for half a day and the batches would be divided into groups attending in the morning and evening.

Venue : CD Flower Valley, Borda , Margao

Date : August 12, 2017