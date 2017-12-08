Home Events Book Release By Shri Manohar Parrikar at 6:30pm at The International Centre... Events Book Release By Shri Manohar Parrikar at 6:30pm at The International Centre Goa By Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 5 :31 pm The International Centre Goa Book Launch by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa Shri Manohar Parrikar Followed by discussion Between Author Nitin A Gokhale & Professor Varun Sahni Vice-Chancellor, Goa University - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Jyoti Sardesai takes over as Director of Food & Drugs Administration Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :46 pm ESI hospital in Margao to be open for public by Dec end Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :23 pm FDA to be equipped with special vehicle with onboard computerised lab Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :16 pm Congress alleges police negligence in detecting cannabis cultivation in Goa Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 8 :48 pm