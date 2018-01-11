If Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is serious about the sentiments of beef-eaters in Goa, he should get Sadhvi Saraswati arrested for her hate speech against beef consumers, state Congress President Shantaram Naik said on Thursday.”He should first get issued an arrest warrant against Sadhvi Saraswati, who made a horrible statement in Goa in June last that a person eating beef should be brought to the crossroads and flogged, and his flesh exhibited in public place so that nobody dares to eat beef in Goa,” Naik told reporters.The Madhya Pradesh-based Sadhvi had come to Goa to deliver a speech at a Hindu conclave and said that beef-eaters should be hanged in public