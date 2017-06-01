Home News Books have reached 91% Primary & 82 % secondary school – Director News Books have reached 91% Primary & 82 % secondary school – Director By Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :28 am “School books have reached to 91 % Primary schools and 82 % High schools for Std VIII to X,” said Education department Director G. Bhat. New academic year starts from June 5. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Widespread rain expected across Goa in next two days Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :31 am EDC to setup Startup Incubation center for Goan Entrepreneurs Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :29 am MMC to conduct geo spatial survey to fix sanitation tax Team Digital Goa - June 1, 2017, 11 :24 am Goa Rajbhavan to be Solar Powered! Team Digital Goa - May 31, 2017, 12 :36 pm