First ever Borim Mountain Marathon held from Borim to historical Sidhanath mountain(parvat) this morning received overwhelming participation from Goa and neighbouring states. A Russian lady also participated in the event.

Marathon was held in two categories, 15 km and 5 km in both men’s and women’s group. Over 400 participants from allover Goa as well as from outstation took part in this event.

A team of over 30 army men was special attraction as they participated in the event with professionalism and grace and grabbed first prize in Men’s category of 15 km. A Russian lady also took part and grabbed second prize in women’s 5 km event.

Event started early morning at around 6.30am.

Approximately 75 thousand worth cash prizes were awarded besides all participants were given appreciation certificate and medals. Participants in the age group from 13 to 74 took part in the event and successfully completed the race.

A father and son duo also participated in the event.