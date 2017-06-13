Two boulders from the adjacent mountain came down and hit the pillars of Ricardo Enclave building at Vaddem, Vasco. The residents of the building said that the building faces a threat as the builder has not built retaining wall. There are altogether nine flats in the building. The residents urged the government to construct a retaining wall and save the building from further damage. A pillar of the building was seen damaged. More possibility of boulders sliding down has created panic among the residents.