The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) comprising of A.D.Salkar and J.A Keny has directed that a show cause notice be issued to Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma regarding the investigation in the alleged food scam at BRICS 2016. A complaint had been filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues over the alleged 51 lakh food scam at last year’s BRICS Summit held in Goa. The GHRC has adjourned the matter to 28th July for the Chief Secretary’s detailed report.