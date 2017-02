The Verna police arrested two brothers from Arrosim, Zefrino Fernanades, 38 and Xenon Fernandes, 40 for assaulting the complainant Cristina Fernandes, 38, and her husband Peter Fernandes with knife, punches and kicks thereby causing serious injuries on Peter’s head.

The assault took place on Sunday evening. The Verna police arrested the duo on Monday. Police said the fight was over property matter.