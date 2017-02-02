Home Breaking News BUDGET 2017-Income tax for small companies with annual turn over of Rs... BUDGET 2017-Income tax for small companies with annual turn over of Rs 50 crore,now to pay 25%, a 5% reduction.No cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh By Team Digital Goa - February 2, 2017, 9 :52 am BUDGET 2017-Income tax for small companies with annual turn over of Rs 50 crore,now to pay 25%, a 5% reduction.No cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike422FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley Presents Economic Survey 2016-17 in the Parliament Team Digital Goa - January 31, 2017, 2 :00 pm Goa Elections 2017: BJP Releases Manifesto, Focus On Jobs, Tourism Team Digital Goa - January 29, 2017, 10 :13 pm MG Party Releases Manifesto Team Digital Goa - January 28, 2017, 10 :12 pm 45 Year Old Man Smashed To Death At Vasco Team Digital Goa - January 27, 2017, 10 :27 am