New Assembly and new government will come to power between March 11 to 18 and the budget session will take place immediately informed Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Mandovi bridge expenditure may go to Rs 700 cr and the new Zuari bridge will cost Rs 2800 cr including road from Shirdao to Verna , CM said. Government employees have started getting payment as per 7th pay from Feb 2017 he added.