Buoyancy Consultants and Engineering, Indias only Royal Institute of Naval Architects (RINA) certified company has placed Goa on the world Maritime Services Map with clientele spanning over 12 countries worldwide. In a short span of four years this Goan startup has grown from a team of 2 to a team of 27. Its offerings include the highest caliber of project management, restoration works, retrofits, offshore and onshore requirements as well as a complete range of design services in the Maritime and Industrial sector. The company recently opened its head office in Panaji. Buoyancy Consultants also has offices in four global locations – Norway, Netherlands, Bangladesh and U.A.E

An estimated 98% of their work comes from International clients, who outsource their design requirements to them. Having the capability to work across multiple design software is an advantage as a complete bouquet of services can be delivered. This also is one of their USPs. Working with new technologies and staying ahead of the trend is at the forefront of their strategy with 3D scanning equipment that is able to quickly create 3 D scans. They are one of only a handful of Indian companies that have this capability.