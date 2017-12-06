Home News Burglars decamp with goods worth Rs 65,000 from Margao house News Burglars decamp with goods worth Rs 65,000 from Margao house By Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 5 :37 pm Burglar decamped with good worth around Rs 65,000 from a house at Margao yesterday night. Gold and 2 mobile phones were stolen from the residence of one Amina Bankapur at Calcona by breaking open the rear door of the house. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS SC asks Goa court to go ahead with Tarun Tejpal trial, examine witnesses Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 8 :10 pm Condonation was granted in my case by central govt and not the... Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 4 :56 pm Goa State Film Festival in April 2018 Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 3 :11 pm TCP Act Amendments to be put before cabinet tomorrow – Vijai Digital Goa - December 5, 2017, 6 :03 pm