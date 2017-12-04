Digital Goa – Burglars broke open two ATMs in residential locality at Dhargal, Pernem and decamped with booty worth Rs 30 lakh. State Bank of India ATM near Sohan Harmalkar Building at Dhargal Pernem and Corporation Bank ATMs around half a kilometer from there were looted by the robbers at approximately around 2am on Dec 4 by breaking open both the ATMs.

Rs 17 lakh were stolen from the SBI ATM while Rs 15 lakh were stolen from Corporation Bank ATM. Police informed that both the ATMs which were not manned by security guards were broken open by the miscreants with the help of gas cutters. Several incidents of ATM thefts have been reported in different parts of Goa in the past 6 months.