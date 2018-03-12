Bus overturns at Bambolim due to tyre burst, no major injuries reported By Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :06 pm In a bizarre accident a bus overturned at Bambolim today due to bursting of the tyre today morning. Luckily no major injuries were reported in the accident. 7 people received minor injuries and were discharged after primary examination at GMC. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS IPS Officer Rupinder Kumar transferred Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :27 pm Bus overturns at Bambolim due to tyre burst, no major injuries reported Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :06 pm West Bengal Native arrested with Rs 20,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm St Cruz & St Andre MLA’s meet TCP Minister over Greater Panaji PDA issue Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :31 pm