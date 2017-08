Voting percentage recorded in the Panaji bypolls by 12 noon today was moderate. The capital city of Panaji recorded 34.65% voting while in Valpoi 40.02% people voted

Voting for for By Election in Goa started at 8am today in Panaji & Valpoi constituencies. The 2 hourly voting figure reported at 10am is Panaji- 17.67% Valpoi- 20.41%