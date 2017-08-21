Campaigning for Panjim and Valpoi assembly seats would come to an end on Monday August 21 evening.

With few hours left in hand, the candidates are trying out their last best possible efforts to woo the voters.

As per Election Commission of India (ECI) directives, the canvassing will come to end on Monday at 5 pm, 48 hours before the polling.

In all seven candidates are contesting the by-elections, 4 in Panaji and 3 in Valpoi. In Panaji Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (BJP), Girish Chodankar(Congress), Anand Shirodkar (Goa Suraksha Manch) and Kenneth Silveira (Independent) are in fray. In Valpoi, the candidates are Health Minister Vishwajit Rane(BJP), Roy Naik (Congress) and Rohidas Gaonkar (Independent). Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) device would be used for the polling purpose.

As per the electoral roll published in January this year, 22,203voters are eligible in in Panaji while 28,829 voters are eligible in Valpoi.

The by-elections were necessitated due to resignation of MLAs of both the constituencies. The election is on August 23 and counting of votes will take place on August 28.