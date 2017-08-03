Home Breaking News Bypoll – Congress formally announced Girish Chodankar for Panaji & Roy Naik... Bypoll – Congress formally announced Girish Chodankar for Panaji & Roy Naik for Valpoi. Goa Suraksha Manch to field Anand Shirodkar in Panaji. By Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 11 :58 am Bypoll – Congress formally announced Girish Chodankar for Panaji & Roy Naik for Valpoi. Goa Suraksha Manch to field Anand Shirodkar in Panaji. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Four Control rooms set up in view of byepolls Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 10 :36 pm Bill seeking transfer of tenancy cases to Mamlatdars passed by Goa Legislative assembly Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 10 :12 pm Cabinet approves tree status for Coconut ‘palm ‘ Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 9 :32 pm Cabinet approves transfer of land at Bainguinim to SWMC for garbage treatment plant Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 9 :01 pm