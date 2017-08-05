Home Breaking News Bypolls- Anand Shirodkar of GSM filed nomination in Panaji & Roy Naik... Bypolls- Anand Shirodkar of GSM filed nomination in Panaji & Roy Naik filed in Valpoi for Cong against Vishwajit. Girish (Cong) to file in afternoon By Team Digital Goa - August 5, 2017, 9 :53 am Bypolls- Anand Shirodkar of GSM filed nomination in Panaji & Roy Naik filed in Valpoi for Cong against Vishwajit. Girish (Cong) to file in afternoon - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS All IT Industry related issues will be sorted out in one and half years... Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 11 :08 pm FDA closes 5 restaurants in Colva for unhygienic kitchens Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 11 :05 pm About 50% work of South Goa District Hospital completed – Health Minister Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :55 pm I am confident of winning Valpoi seat –Roy Naik Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :53 pm