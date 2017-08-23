Final Polling figures stand at Panaji 70% and Valpoi 79.8% after the voting for bypoll ended in the constituencies of Valpoi and Panaji today.

The bypolls were by and large peaceful with stray incidents of clashes between supporters of different parties.

The voting percentage in both constituencies is less in Aug 2017 as compared to Feb 2017. In Panaji in Aug 2017 it is 70% while in Feb 2017 it was 77.06 %. Whereas in Valpoi the final percentage this time was 79.8% while it was 86.29% in Feb 2017.

Total of 7 candidates were in fray for the bypolls together in both the constituencies.