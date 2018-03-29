The term of cabinet advisory committee (CAC) has been extended upto April 30. The term of the 3 member CAC comprising ministers Francis D’ Souza, Ramkrishna Dhavalikar, and Vijay Sardesai constituted for the purpose of disposal of business of the government departments as well as that of the council of ministers was due for expiry on March 31.

Financial powers of CAC for sanctioning developmental works has also been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore. The other ministers also have been given power to sanction projects upto Rs 2 cr as opposed to earlier Rs 1 cr.

CAC formation order was issued just before the chief minister left for US for medical treatment.