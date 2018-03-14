Home Breaking News Cabinet advisory panel to meet tomorrow to discuss mining issue Cabinet advisory panel to meet tomorrow to discuss mining issue By Digital Goa - March 14, 2018, 12 :23 pm Cabinet advisory panel to meet tomorrow to discuss mining issue - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa traffic police to be equipped with 4 laser speed radar guns and 100... Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 10 :44 pm Babush Panel candidates set to be elected unopposed as CCP Mayor & Dy Mayor Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 9 :28 pm GMC Hospital to get 5 cardiac ambulances and a state of the art laundry Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 8 :53 pm Gadkari to be in Goa within next 8 days to help sort out mining... Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 8 :35 pm