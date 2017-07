Cabinet today approved amendment to Tenancy Act to hand over tenancy cases back to mamlatdar. “The bill can be passed next week,”said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

It is proposed to amend the Agricultural Tenancy act,1964 thereby conferring the powers of the court of senior civil judge upon the court of Mamlatdars. Similarly the appellate or revision power of District court in the above matters under said act are sought to be conferred upon the collector and the administrative tribunal.