The cabinet today approved the “Twinning arrangement” between Goa and the Kaliningrad Region of Russian Federation for entering into of Sister State relationship between Goa and Kaliningrad Region.
The objective of Sister State relationships is to create and foster cultural and friendship links with overseas countries.
