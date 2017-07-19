State Cabinet today cleared the Goa Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2017 which aims to link all social schemes to Aadhar.

In order to bring total transparency, accountability and in particular to weed out bogus or ghost applicants and beneficiaries in state schemes and services and to also plug leakages in all the cash transfer schemes of the state government, such as DSSS, Griha Aadhar, Laadli Laxmi and other cash and kind schemes wherein large amounts of cash is disbursed or spent towards thousands of beneficiaries every month from the state funds needs to be linked with Aadhar feels the govt.

In order to empower and enable the various state government departments to insist or make use of Aadhaar number an act is proposed to be enacted. A bill regarding this was cleared by the state cabinet today.