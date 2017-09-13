Cabinet today cleared the much awaited Startup policy with a target of launching 100 startups in a year. The policy has provision for giving financial incentives for employing local youth in startups. The Goa Startup Policy will be implemented as part of the Goa IT Investment Policy 2015 and will be notified shortly.

“The policy has been made after talking to all stakeholders. Employment and interest subsidy will be given directly to the startups,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“We want to feature in 25 top startup destination in Asia by 2025. Goans can avail benefits of the policy and launch start-ups at different locations across Goa,” said IT Minister Rohan Khaunte.

The Goa government also plans to come up with a policy for existing industries as well as new industries, that it plans to invite to Goa.