Home News Cabinet defers resolution to reduce age limit for govt recruitment from 45... News Cabinet defers resolution to reduce age limit for govt recruitment from 45 to 40 years By Team Digital Goa - July 19, 2017, 9 :37 pm Cabinet today deferred the resolution to reduce the upper age limit for recruitment in Government Departments from present 45 years to 40 years. The resolution came for discussion in the cabinet today. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Cabinet clears bill to link Aadhar to Social Schemes Team Digital Goa - July 19, 2017, 8 :02 pm Casino policy to be tabled in house on Monday, July 24 Team Digital Goa - July 19, 2017, 7 :58 pm Cabinet denotifies land acquired for Shiroda Industrial Estate Team Digital Goa - July 19, 2017, 5 :56 pm Cabinet approves amendment to Tenancy Act to hand over tenancy cases back to mamlatdar Team Digital Goa - July 19, 2017, 5 :50 pm