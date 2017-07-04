Cabinet extends term of Goa Lokayukta P K Mishra

Goa Yuva Samvad scheme launched.Vodafone to provide free E-wallet along with 100 minutes free talk time & 3GB 3G data

Rs 2 Lakh Crore Black Money Declared By Mumbai Family Under Investigation

Person found suspiciously with severe burn injuries in Kundai industrialEstate died in GMC.Deceased RakeshYadav native of Bihar.Foul play suspected