Goa cabinet today decided extend retirement age for the post of Lokayukta from 70 yrs to 70 yrs to enable continuation of sitting Lukayukta Justice P K Mishra for another 3 years. Justice Mishra was to retire as Lokayukta as he was completing 70 years of age. Goa cabinet also decided to give extension to three retired office of Goa government. CM Parrikar today formally informed his cabinet collegues about his week long tour of United States starting from July 5.