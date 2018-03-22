Home Breaking News Cabinet nod for closure of Employment Exchange for online registration Cabinet nod for closure of Employment Exchange for online registration By Digital Goa - March 22, 2018, 12 :51 pm Cabinet nod for closure of Employment Exchange for online registration - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS NOC from Chief Town planner mandatory for registering plots Digital Goa - March 21, 2018, 10 :05 pm GSPCB to hold public hearing over proposed MPT projects on April 25 Digital Goa - March 21, 2018, 9 :58 pm Customs seizes Rs 23 lakh worth gold from international passenger Digital Goa - March 21, 2018, 9 :32 pm Calangute police nab extortion case accused wanted by Rajasthan police Digital Goa - March 21, 2018, 9 :08 pm