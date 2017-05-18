Home Breaking News Cabinet today approved appointment of 21 instructors in ITIs as ITI strength... Cabinet today approved appointment of 21 instructors in ITIs as ITI strength up by 700 By Team Digital Goa - May 18, 2017, 11 :15 am Cabinet today approved appointment of 21 instructors in ITIs as ITI strength up by 700 - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS E-District Portal Launched For Transparent & Time Bound Delivery of Govt Services Team Digital Goa - May 17, 2017, 5 :58 pm 540 panchayat wards reserved for SC, ST, OBC Team Digital Goa - May 17, 2017, 5 :34 pm Panchyat Polls – Nomination Filing to start from May 18 , Counting on June... Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 1 :21 pm Goa Police ask people to email photos, videos of traffic violations Team Digital Goa - May 16, 2017, 10 :16 am