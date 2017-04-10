Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the cable-stayed bridge across Zuari river would be inaugurated before January 26, 2019. Gadkari reviewed the bridge work along with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He said the bridge will have two towers on it, which will be a major tourist attraction for the international and domestic tourists.“We want to examine the possibility of linking the airport with waterways. Once (a) tourist arrives in Goa, he can be taken through cable car to the waterways (and) from there he can travel to his hotel,” Gadkari said.