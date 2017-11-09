Calangute police have arrested Yatlo Imadad Mohammed Yallapur, age – 28 yrs from Haveri Karnataka yesterday for committing theft of mobile phone worth Rs. 30,000 at a spa in Calangute. As per the complainant of Mr. Mohammed Irshad, he had put his mobile for charging at but when he checked again it was missing. Further the cctv footage of the spa was analysed and the culprit was identified to be a taxi driver who had brought some tourists at Calangute from Margao. Calangute police team nabbed the Accused person at Margao railway station who was planning to flee to Karnataka. Police recovered the mobile phone and Accused has been remanded to judicial custody.