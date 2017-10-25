Calangute Police busted a prostitution racket during a raid conducted today evening near Fat Fish restaurant at Agarwado Calangute and caught two pimps red handed while trying to deliver two victim girls to prospective customers. Pimps Ashish Sharma (32) from Pune, Maharashtra and Meghna Nair(39) from Thane, Mumbai were arrested by the police in the matter. Both the rescued victim girls are natives of West Bengal. A total of 7 mobile phones have been seized from the accused persons during the raid.