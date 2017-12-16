Calangute Police busted a prostitution racket in a raid at Agarwado, Calangute today afternoon and arrested 2 pimps and rescued 2 victim girls. Police conducted the operation using a decoy customer and managed to trap the 2 pimps Firoz Khurshid Khan(34) from Mumbai and Vijay Mohanlal Madan Puri(24) from Jaipur, Rajasthan. 7 mobiles phones, one maestro scooter bearing number GA-03-AB-9115 and one Dio scooter bearing number GA-03-D-7854 along with cash of Rs. 15,000 have been seized during the raid. The victim girls hailing from Kolkata and New Delhi have been lodged in protective homes.