Calangute police arrested one Ravinder Kumar Singh(37) from Hauz Khas, New Delhi who is wanted by Rajasthan police in extortion case.

The accused was absconding since Feb 2,2018 was nabbed by Calangute Police from a hotel in Candolim.

The team of Rajasthan police is arriving tonight to take the custody of the accused informed Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi.