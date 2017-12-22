Calangute police have booked 4 cases since last two days in relation to sale of illegal tobacco products and cigarettes. Raids were conducted at Naikawado, Calangute market and Aradi, Candolim.

Also in continuation with the drive against illegal sale of petrol police raided one shop of Rahul Kumar, at Candolim and seized 10 litres of petrol worth Rs. 1000.