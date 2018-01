Calangute police have rescued 4 minor girls in the age group of 11 to 16 years who were found roaming around without any parent or guardian on the Baga beach. As per Calangute police the drive to trace un-accompanied minor children on the beaches has been started since yesterday. The girls were admitted in Apna Ghar, Merces for safe custody and protection as their parents were untraceable. Police informed that the drive will continue to ensure safety of the children.