Calangute police have arrested one Austin Abelio Dsouza age-34 years from Umatawado Calangute for illegal possession of narcotics substance Heroine in a narcotic raid conducted today. During the raid at Calangute market, narcotic substance Heroine weighing 1 gram and worth Rs. 10,000/- in international market was seized from the accused person. Accused was earlier convicted in 2015 for his involvement in body offence.