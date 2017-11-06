With an eye on cleaning up popular beaches of the state, a 150-day beach awareness campaign will roll out in mid-November featuring musical performances and art-from-waste installations on Goa beaches, organisers said on Monday.The campaign #TeraMeraBeach is being promoted by Drishti Marine ,Goa Tourism, Nestle, among others and is aimed at educating people on cleanliness and beach management along the state’s coastal stretch.

“Starting mid-November daily drum circles and a community art installation at Baga beach, one of Goa’s most popular beaches will be organised every evening between 5 to 6.30 p.m,” Ravi Shankar, CEO, Drishti Marine, told reporters here.