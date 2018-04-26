Canacona locals today demanded action against a sweet shop for selling unhealthy and unhygienic sweetmeats and stale food items.
Locals informed that many people have fallen sick after eating food stuff and sweets from the shop and no action has been initiated despite repeated complaints.
FDA officials are schedules to do inspection of the said sweet shop tomorrow.
Canacona locals demand action against sweet shop selling unhygienic food stuff
