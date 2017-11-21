Date: 21 st November 2017

The International Festival of India features a Country of Focus every year. Through this

category, prominent films made by the country of focus are screened at IFFI Goa 2017.

The festival encourages friendly ties between India and other countries through this category, by

encouraging delegations from the country, as well as respected individuals from the country’s

film industry to visit IFFI.

Canada, the land of vast distances and rich natural beauty has been chosen this year, as the Focus

Country at the 48 th International Film Festival of India.

IFFI 2017 is happy to be hosting and presenting a Canadian delegation, in addition to presenting

a package of 8 best films from recent Canadian Cinema.

The screenings have begun on the 21st November and will include 8 films like Closet Monster,

Don’t Talk to Irene, Eye on Juliet, Meditation Park, Old Stone, Ravenous, The Stairs and Allure.

While “Old Stone” was the Canada Focus Opening Film, “Meditation Park” will be the Country

Focus – Gala Screening.

Mr. Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of the Toronto International Film Festival, Ms. Marielle

Poupelin, Interim Director, International Promotion and Ms. April Mullen, Filmmaker-Producer

and Actress from Canada attended the Festival as Special Guests and are the panelists for the

Indo – Canada co-production seminar, proposed to be organized by the Canadian High

Commission in India during the Festival.

At the press conference today, talking about their partnership with IFFI 2017, says Cameron

Bailey, “I’m pleased to be associated with IFFI 2017 and glad to see all colleagues and friends

like Mr Sunit Tandon as well as some of the filmmakers and journalists. Today, we are so happy

to be presenting focus at the Canadian films at IFFI Goa. This is for me the combination of the

kind of bridge that we have been building it between India and Canada at our respective film

industries for many years. There have been several independent films being showcased at the

Toronto International Film Festival. Now, we bring Canadian films to India and showcasing 8

independent films.”

The following films and delegates are participating at the 48th IFFI:

Closet Monster

Dir.: Stephen Dunn

COUNTRY FOCUS CANADA

Stephen Dunn (Director), Sofia Banzhaf (Actress)

Don’t Talk to Irene

Dir.: Pat Mills

COUNTRY FOCUS CANADA

Pat Mills (Director)

Mike MacMillan (Producer)

Eye on Juliet

Dir.: Kim Nguyen

COUNTRY FOCUS CANADA

Brent Andrew Skagford (Actor)

Meditation Park

Dir.: Mina Shum

COUNTRY FOCUS –GALA SCREENING

Mina Shum (Director)

Stephen Hegyes (Producer), Tzi Ma (Actor), Cheng Pei Pei (Actress), Don Mckellar (Actor) &

Jennifer Yuan Hu Ji Martin ( Cheng Pei Pei’s Daughter and Personal Assistant)

Old Stone

Dir.: Johnny Ma

COUNTRY FOCUS – OPENING FILM

Johnny Ma

Ravenous (Les Affamés)

Dir.: Robin Aubert

COUNTRY FOCUS CANADA

No Representative

The Stairs (Documentary)

Dir.: Hugh Gibson

COUNTRY FOCUS CANADA

Hugh Gibson (Director), Roxanne Smith (One of the protagonists)

Allure

Dir.: Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez

COUNTRY FOCUS CANADA

No Representative

The 48th Edition of IFFI will take place from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach

state of Goa. IFFI is India’s biggest and Asia’s oldest film festival, making it one of the most

prestigious in the world.