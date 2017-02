MGP Leader and party CM candidate Sudin Dhavlikar has demanded that election commission should cancel all ballot voting in view of serious allegations against the process.

Dhavlikar has also demanded that all EVMS should be kept at RO office for one day and the voting process should be finished at one go.

Sudin also suggested that votes casted by ballots till now be made invalid. “I will write to EC about this,” Sudin said.