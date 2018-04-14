Candle light protest marches will be held in Margao and Panaji by concerned citizens to express solidarity and anguish against rapes and atrocities against women in the country in light of the recent unfortunate incidents at Kathua and Unnao today and tomorrow. In Margao the peaceful march will be held at 7 pm on Saturday April 14, from Margao Municipality to Lohia Maidan. In Panaji the march will be held on Sunday April 15 from Miramar circle to Azad Maidan. The March will start from Miramar circle at 6.30pm.