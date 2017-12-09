In continuation with the investigation of the cannabis cultivation case booked by the Calangute police station, police have gone deeper into the crime and have added more sections into the crime. , Section 7 R/w Section 55(2) of the Biological Diversity act has been adduced into the crime. Police have also obtained 3 days police custody of the two accused persons while accused Lanny Fialho has moved an anticipatory bail application in the Sessions Court, Mapusa wherein the police will file reply on Dec 11.