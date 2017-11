Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said the Goa government could not compel the state’s casino industry to go cashless.He said cashless/digital payment initiatives were “promotional activities” and hence could not be enforced by the state government.”I think cash transactions do not come under state government powers. It is the central government… cashless is a promotional activity; digital payment is a promotion activity,” Parrikar said at a press conference here – Business Standard