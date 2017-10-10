Capacity of solid waste management plant at Saligao will be increased from 125 ton to 200 ton per day informed Michael Lobo, chairman of Solid Waste Management Corporation.
Currently, the bio fuel generated from this 146 crore worth solid waste management plant is being used to run Kadamba buses on a pilot basis.
Capacity of solid waste management plant at Saligao will be increased to 200 ton -Lobo
