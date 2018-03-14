Captain of Port Department has asked cruise vessels, passenger vessels and water sports operators to stop operations until the warning signal is lifted or further orders in view of the port warning regarding bad weather conditions received for Maharashtra-Goa coast for the next 24 hours from Regional MET Department, Mumbai and likelihood of the weather deteriorating further.

Barges and fishing vessels proceeding to sea are cautioned to navigate with all necessary precautions in view of the expected deteriorating weather.

Casino vessels have also been asked to monitor their moorings and be vigilant for any deterioration of weather and take appropriate actions.