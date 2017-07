In a tragic accident at Navelim, Sakhalim one person was killed when the Innova car in which he was travelling fell off the bridge into the river. Three passengers including the driver are seriously injured and have been admitted in GMC. The Innova car was engaged for ferrying across the staff of Procter and Gamble company based in Kundai to different places. 20-yr-old trainee Shailesh Gawas from Latambarcem died in the accident.