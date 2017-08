Three women, a man and a four year old girl were left injured in an accident at Sancoale near Pinky Shipyard. The lady Venus Hadib (R/O Vasco) was driving an Alto car. While returing from Sancoale to Vasco she banged car to all the five sitting near the Side of the road to sell fish. Hadib lost control of the car police said. All four are being treated in GMC while a 35 year old woman is serious.